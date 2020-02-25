Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Light rain...mixing with snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.