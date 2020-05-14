(JTA) — The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has established a fund to feed communities throughout the country that are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fun of 9 million rand, about $500,000, was set up with a large donation from an anonymous donor as well as from Jewish organizations and Jewish community members, the board said in a statement.
The money will be distributed in rural and urban areas in six provinces.
“It is our hope that this fund will inspire others to contribute to those in need during these very troubled and testing times in our country,” the statement said.
Throughout the lockdown in South Africa, the board has established several Community Action Networks directly linking donors with communities in need.
