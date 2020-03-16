(JTA) — A Jewish cemetery in southern Hungary was vandalized.
Gravestones in the Jewish cemetery of Kiskunfélegyháza were pushed over and severely damaged, the Mazsihisz Federation of Jewish Communities in Hungary said in a statement on Thursday.
The damage was discovered on March 5, according to Mazsihisz, which filed a criminal complaint with the police.
The repairs could cost more than $8 million, Hungary Today reported.
The post Jewish cemetery in southern Hungary vandalized appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.