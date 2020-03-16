Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

(JTA) — A Jewish cemetery in southern Hungary was vandalized.

Gravestones in the Jewish cemetery of Kiskunfélegyháza were pushed over and severely damaged, the Mazsihisz Federation of Jewish Communities in Hungary said in a statement on Thursday.

The damage was discovered on March 5, according to Mazsihisz, which filed a criminal complaint with the police.

The repairs could cost more than $8 million, Hungary Today reported.

 

The post Jewish cemetery in southern Hungary vandalized appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags