Eli Khanukayev, an Azerbaijani Jew who works in information technology, spent a recent Sunday immersed in the Jewish culture of his native country.
The 23-year-old was among several dozen volunteer organizers at Limmud Baku 2023 — an all-day festival for Jews that drew some 300 people to a hotel overlooking the Caspian Sea in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Khanukayev helped arrange speakers and children’s programs for the event.
“All in all, it was amazing that our group of young volunteers was able to accomplish this,” said Khanukayev, one of an estimated 15,000 Jews living in the predominantly Muslim former Soviet republic. “It’s comfortable being a Jew here. Most people who know I’m Jewish ask me to talk about it. They’re very welcoming. It’s always been like that.”
Fellow volunteer Ilyas Abushzada, 22, helped out with logistics as well as translating from Russian to Azerbaijani.
“I have a Jewish background. That’s why I was interested in this conference,” said Abushzada, a physics teacher at a private school in Baku. “It was a great experience for me, and I also met lots of new friends.”
The June 11 event was the second gathering in under a year in Azerbaijan for Limmud FSU, which promotes volunteer-led Jewish learning and cultural events around the world for Jews from the former Soviet Union.
The event was one sign of the growing relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan.
George Deek, Israel’s ambassador in Baku, noted the festival’s timing — less than three months after the inauguration of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tel Aviv and only two weeks after the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Baku.
“Azerbaijan, one of our best friends, has long been a beacon of religious coexistence, where Muslims, Christians and Jews live side by side, respecting each other’s faiths and traditions,” said Deek, himself a Christian Arab Israeli from Jaffa, Israel.