(New York Jewish Week) — Running hard as the “last Jewish congressman from New York,” Rep. Jerry Nadler explained why he thinks that is important at a candidates debate held Wednesday at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center.
“It matters because of the rising antisemitism in the country,” Nadler said in reply to a question from moderator Jodi Rudoren, the editor in chief of the Forward. “I have the ability to work with progressives, [have] the ability and shown the ability, and the resources, the willingness to use the resources to prevent BDS from getting a foothold on the left.”
Wednesday’s debate, sponsored by the Forward, the New York Jewish Agenda and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, featured appearances by Nadler and his two rivals for the Democratic nomination in District 12: Rep. Carolyn Maloney and attorney Suraj Patel. The House landscape was upended when redistricting combined Nadler’s Upper West Side district with Maloney’s Upper East Side district, forcing a bitter clash between the two longtime incumbents with similar political messages.
Hours before the forum, Nadler had tweeted and emailed a fundraising pitch highlighting that he is the sole Jewish member of New York City’s Congressional delegation, a distinction noted in a New York Times article in June that he also quoted.
Asked a similar question about ethnic representation in a district with a large Jewish population, Patel pointed out that if he were to be elected, he would be the “first South Asian member of Congress elected anywhere east of the Mississippi River.”
He added that his family’s story is similar to that of Jewish immigrants who left Eastern Europe and arrived in New York City. “That is what I’m talking about when I say that representation does matter,” Patel said. “It’s about the values that we share.”