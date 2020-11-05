Jewish poet given Christian burial in Belarus

MALADZYECHNA, BELARUS - AUGUST 25: Nikita Krivtsov's relatives mourn at the funeral on August 25, 2020 in Maladzyechna, Belarus. The public funeral takes place of Nikita Krivtsov, a political activist who disappeared on August 12, 2020 and was found dead ten days later. He was 28 years old. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)