(JTA) — Jewish porn star Ron Jeremy was charged in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault against four women.
The Los Angeles District Attorney announced the charges on Tuesday in separate incidents that date back to 2014, Deadline reported.
Jeremy, 67, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, tweeted later Tuesday that “I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court!”
Jeremy is being held in a Los Angeles County jail. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.6 million. His arraignment was postponed until Friday.
He could face a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison. The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CNN reported.
Jeremy is charged with raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014; with allegedly sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017; and raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson, who also is prosecuting Harvey Weinstein, according to Deadline.
Jeremy is in the Guinness Book of World Records for Most Appearances in Adult Films for appearing in more than 2,200 movies.
