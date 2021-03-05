(JTA) — Guards protecting a Jewish school in the French city of Marseille detained a man wielding a knife whom they suspected intended to stab patrons at a nearby kosher store and bakery.
The incident Friday morning happened in the city’s 13th district, opposite the Yavne Jewish school, La Provence reported. Police took into custody the suspect after the security guards protecting the school charged at him and immobilized him, taking away the weapon.
The man arrived at the bakery, Cache Food, in a black Seat car that a forensic team is scanning, Le Provence reported. He was wearing a thin white cloth, possibly a keffiyeh, also known as a Palestinian shawl, on his head during the alleged attack. Police suspect he was intending to carry out a terrorist attack against Jewish individuals.
In 2015, a jihadist terrorist killed four Jews at a kosher store in Paris. It happened two days after the shooting at the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper on Jan. 7, 2015. The perpetrators of both incidents, who planned the attacks together, were killed by police, but 10 of their accomplices were convicted last year of various degrees of complicity.
In 2012, another jihadist killed four Jews, three children and rabbi, at a Jewish school in Toulouse.
Despite spikes in anti-Semitic attacks in Marseille, many Jews there say they feel safer there than in Paris.
