(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — After 18 months of barely performing any weddings at all, For Rabbi Howard Buechler of the Dix Hills Jewish Center on Long Island recently found himself with not just one but two requests to officiate on a recent Saturday night.
So he enlisted his daughter, Rabbi Yael Buechler, to officiate at one of them. The bride, Pamela Rosen, and her parents knew her because she has led an alternative service at the synagogue during the High Holidays.
Meanwhile, one of his sons, Rabbi Eli Buechler, assistant rabbi at The Jewish Center, an Orthodox synagogue in Manhattan, was officiating at still another wedding that weekend in the city.
“This is the first time we ever had a Buechler trifecta,” Howard Buechler said.
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.
The unusual feat was driven by an explosion of weddings this fall as couples schedule the big nuptials that were unsafe during the height of the pandemic. Along with growing guest lists, the trend has put pressure on rabbis, caterers and vendors across the New York City area who are working their way through a backlog of weddings.
No one suggests that the pandemic is over, and the uncertainty — of case surges, new variants and gaps between who is and isn’t vaccinated — brings with it its own anxiety. (At all three Nov. 13 weddings, Buechler said, he believed guests were required to be fully vaccinated.)
Still, families have been scrambling to reschedule postponed weddings — and dealing with rising prices, limited venues and ever-changing medical recommendations as they do so.
“The number of weddings this year is off the charts,” said Bill Vidro, the owner of Azure Limousine in St. James, New York, in Long Island’s Suffolk County. “People are getting married this year who rescheduled their wedding from last year. There are weddings now from 10 a.m. until 3 or 4 p.m. because the venue was already booked for the night. We are picking up brides and grooms as early as 6:30 in the morning. They go for pictures and then for an afternoon wedding. It’s insane. And people are getting married during the week because weekends are booked.”
The wedding blitz is a microcosm of a global economy still mired in a pandemic, from shifting medical protocols and rising prices to staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions.
Ariel Bick, 28, said that when she and her husband Steven Victor married on Nov. 6 at The Beekman hotel in Manhattan, they followed city regulations requiring all her guests to be fully vaccinated. Guests were asked to email their vaccination records to her before the wedding; those who didn’t had to show them at the door.
Some 350 guests were invited; 220 attended. “About 10 to 15 didn’t come because they were not vaccinated,” she said.
One challenge: the rising price of flowers. Flower growers were very conservative when they planted this year because of the losses they sustained last year when many events were canceled, explained Jay Riether, an owner of Fleurs du Mois in Manhattan.
“That has created a shortage,” he said. “The New York wedding scene is now like what it was pre-pandemic, but flowers are scarce and costs are inflated and the more esoteric flowers are impossible to get. As a result, prices have gone up 20 to 50%.”
That was Bick’s experience. “We booked the flowers a year before the wedding and as we got closer to the date, they told me that the price was going up and that they had to pass along the increase,” she said. “We paid about 20% more because of what they said was an increase in the cost of labor and materials.”
Employers across many industries say they are having a hard time finding willing workers, a dynamic that is fueled by a number of pandemic-related factors. The hospitality industry, which includes caterers, has been hit particularly hard, and Gayle Wilk, an owner of Gala Event & Food Artistry in Melville, Long Island, said costs are going up also for wait and kitchen staff.
“It is very difficult getting help and we are paying them a lot of money,” Wilk said. “We pay a premium for dishwashers – everybody is getting paid more.”