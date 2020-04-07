WASHINGTON (JTA) — In a Passover message Tuesday to U.S. Jews, Joe Biden consoled those forced to celebrate the eight-day holiday alone because of coronavirus quarantining.
“Jill and I know how hard it is for so many families, friends, and communities to not be physically together at Passover this year,” Biden, the former vice president and now the front-runner among Democrats vying for the presidency, said in greetings posted on the Medium website. The Bidens’ three children have married Jews.
“The thought of all those grandchildren and grandparents, siblings and cousins, neighbors, and strangers in need who will mark their Passover seders alone this year tears at our hearts,” he said, referring to the self-isolation many Jews are observing because of the coronavirus. “But we also know that you are still together in the senses of the word that matter most; blocks away or miles apart, across virtual connections and the connection of common faith, you nevertheless celebrate as one.”
Jill Biden is due to deliver Passover greetings Tuesday afternoon in a conference call with Jewish Democrats.
Biden is seen as having an insurmountable lead against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination.
