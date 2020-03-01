(JTA) — Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden won a commanding victory in the South Carolina primary.
Biden took 48.4 percent of Saturday’s primary vote, and received the most votes in every county in South Carolina, the New York Times reported.
It is Biden’s first state primary win after three decades of running for president.
His was followed by Bernie Sanders with 19.9 percent of the vote, and then by Tom Steyer, with 11.3 percent of the vote. Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren trailed with 8.2 percent and 7.1 percent.
Candidates in South Carolina must meet a viability threshold of 15 percent in order to receive delegates. Biden will receive 39 pledged delegates, and Sanders 15 delegates from South Carolina. No other candidates are eligible for pledged delegates.
“Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind — this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump.,” Biden tweeted late Saturday night.
Sanders, at a rally in Virginia, acknowledged Biden’s success in South Carolina. “That will not be the only defeat,” Sanders said. “There are a lot of states in this country, nobody wins them all.” Sanders had 45 delegates from Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, going into Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
Steyer, a billionaire who spent nearly $200 million, most of it from his personal fortune, in the race, withdrew as a candidate after his third-place showing.
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg did not appear on the South Carolina primary ballot.
