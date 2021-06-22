The people of Iran were again subjected June 18 to the farce that befalls them every four years, when the Islamist regime calls for mass participation in its presidential “election.” Ten hours after the polls opened, a CBS News team in Tehran reported that less than 25% of eligible voters had bothered to turn out, providing early confirmation of what was widely suspected before the ballot – that Iranians at large would shun the risible attempt of their rulers to persuade the outside world that their corrupt, bloodstained theocracy is a respectable form of government.