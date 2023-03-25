(JTA) — Kanye West announced on Saturday that he now is a fan of Jewish people, reversing the stance he revealed back in October when he vowed to “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”
The latest twist in a saga that has fueled antisemitic rhetoric across the United States was prompted, West said on Instagram, by seeing the Jewish actor Jonah Hill in the 2012 buddy cop comedy “21 Jump Street.”
“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” West wrote in a caption accompanying an image of the movie poster. He later added, “Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”
West also included a line that echoed some of his earlier self-defense: “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.”
West had previously indicated that his October tweet — which caused him to be suspended from social media, criticized from all corners and cut loose from a deal with Adidas — was prompted by anger at specific Jewish people he knew in the entertainment industry.
The tweet also resulted in West consorting with the far right: In late November, he had dinner with former President Donald Trump and Nick Fuentes, a right-wing provocateur and avowed antisemite. Several days later, he spent three hours as a guest on “Infowars,” the streaming show hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which West proclaimed multiple times that he loved Adolf Hitler.