Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.