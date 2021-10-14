Good morning, New York. Today we welcome Asaf Zamir, Israel’s new consul general in New York, and ask you a tough “Jeopardy!” question about Shabbat. Yes, Shabbat.
THE TRUTH ABOUT RUTH: In a new memoir, Katie Couric says she edited out comments by Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a 2016 interview in order to “protect” the elderly Supreme Court justice. (Daily Mail)
- In the interview for Yahoo News, Ginsburg apparently had harsh words for NFL players who took a knee during the playing of the national anthem — at a time when most liberals were defending the players. Couric decided that RBG was “elderly and probably didn’t fully understand the question,” but says she has “lost a lot of sleep over” her decision to leave the comments out.
- Conservatives and colleagues accused Couric of malpractice and worse. “This is toxic on a lot of levels,” tweeted Maggie Haberman, the New York Times Washington correspondent.
NEW FACE: Asaf Zamir began his new term as the Consul General of Israel in New York. (Times of Israel)
- The 41-year-old Zamir, who lived in Florida until age 9, is a former deputy mayor of Tel Aviv and served as Minister of Tourism as a member of the Blue and White Party. He founded a movement to increase political participation among young people.
- Quotable: “It is a great honor to be in New York and experience life in the Big Apple, all while serving the State of Israel,” he said in a statement. “We want to be a resource for the Jewish community here, and they should know that the Consulate General of Israel in New York wants to be meaningful and prominent in their lives.”
- Zamir succeeds Israel Nitzan, who served as acting consul general after Dani Dayan left in 2020.
NEW CHAPTER: Former Congressman Steve Israel, a Democrat who represented Long Island for 16 years, plans to open a bookstore in Oyster Bay next month. (Newsday)
- Three years after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, the city will play host to a high-profile global summit to explore the rising tides of hate.
- Jewish leaders in Europe criticized a European Union plan to fight antisemitism because it doesn’t address widespread bans on kosher slaughter and attempts by some to outlaw ritual circumcision of boys. (Ritual slaughter is effectively illegal in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia and Slovenia.)
- A Jewish man convicted of killing a cop in Texas won a new trial after arguing that the judge who sentenced him to death used antisemitic slurs.
