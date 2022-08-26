(New York Jewish Week) – Before the Holocaust, Cluj, Transylvania’s unofficial capital, was 13% Jewish — about the same percentage of Jews as are in New York City today.
“I think of New York now as a very Jewish-seeming place, and it’s 13% Jewish. So then I think, ‘okay, Cluj used to have that feeling,’” says violinist and composer Zoë Aqua. “Jews in Transylvania were historically Hungarian speakers, so you wouldn’t necessarily be walking down the street and hear Yiddish, but the city had a Jewish presence and it was part of the culture,” just like New York today.
Those sort of connections — across Eastern European cultures and between Jewish communities then and now — have inspired Aqua’s first solo album of original compositions. “In Vald Arayn” (Into the Forest), which will be released Sept. 1, reflects Aqua’s immersion in Transylvanian folk music in Cluj, Romania, where she is living through spring 2023 on a Fulbright research grant.
In particular, she is studying the way musical folk traditions are passed on from generation to generation.
Aqua, 32, was a founding member of Tsibele, a five-person band led by women, queer, and nonbinary musicians, and released the album “In Droysn iz Finster” (It’s Dark Outside) in 2017. The next year, as part of the klezmer duo Farnahkt with accordionist Mattias Kaufmann, she released the album “Ultraviolet.” She has performed with Michael Winograd’s The Honorable Mentshn and as an understudy for the Klezmatics for the show “Indecent” on Broadway.
And while Aqua has been working as a composer, teacher and violinist in the klezmer space for nearly a decade, she hesitates to describe her upcoming album as exclusively klezmer, and explained that it is also influenced by Transylvanian folk music. The album’s title is itself a play on the name Transylvania, which means “beyond the forest” in Latin.
Though all of the 11 songs on the album were composed by Aqua, she collaborated with local Hungarian and Transylvanian musicians — Attila Fenyvesi, László Zsikai and Gergely Réman — who introduce instruments like the cimbalom (which is played like a dulcimer) and the brácsa (similar to a viola) not typically seen in North American klezmer. Aqua’s sister Annie, who is also a violinist, accompanies her on many of the tracks.
“I’m really excited for American audiences to hear this Transylvanian string band sound because, especially for klezmer audiences, it’s a bit different from what we normally hear, both rhythmically and in terms of the instruments used,” Aqua told the New York Jewish Week during a Zoom interview.
It’s not necessarily Jewish music that Aqua is studying, but there is a Jewish element to it, one of long-lasting, community-based tradition. “The main reason why I wanted to go to Transylvania is that they still have these unbroken musical lineages and people from these musical families that learned father to son down the generations,” Aqua explained. “We used to have these same types of musical families in klezmer music, especially in Eastern Europe.”
Aqua said that the Transylvanian music she studies in Cluj doesn’t overlap with klezmer tunes as much as other folk tunes in other Eastern European regions do. She plans to use her next year of research to explore, especially with older musicians still in Cluj, how they and their families’ traditions were influenced by Jewish musicians.