(JTA) — Larry David named his dog after his cousin: presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
In a cover story interview with GQ published on Wednesday, the comedian revealed — “eyes twinkling” — that he and his girlfriend Ashley Underwood recently adopted an Australian shepherd puppy and named it Bernie.
In 2017, David learned that that he is related to the Vermont senator. While filming “Finding Your Roots,” the PBS show that documents celebrities’ family trees, he found out that Sanders was “a third cousin or something.”
The two men have plenty of similarities. Both are Jewish, close in age (David is 72 and Sanders is 78) and have distinctive Brooklyn accents — and David has been playing Sanders on “Saturday Night Live” since 2016.
