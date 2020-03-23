(JTA) — The last surviving German recognized as a righteous gentile for saving Jews during the Holocaust died on Monday.
Gertrud Steinl, who was recognized by Yad Vashem in 1979 as a Righteous Among the Nations, died a day before her 98th birthday.
Steinl’s death was confirmed to the German news agency dpa by Andre Freund, head of the Jewish community of Nuremberg, The Associated Press reported.
