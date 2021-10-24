(JTA) — Lev Parnas, the Ukrainian-American Jewish businessman and close associate of Rudy Giuliani who was arrested two years ago on charges of campaign finance violations, was convicted by a jury in New York City Friday. The charges could land Parnas in jail for up to five years for the first five counts. The sixth count for which he was convicted, falsifying records to the Federal Elections Commission, carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.
Speaking to the press after the verdict, Parnas spoke vaguely about his next steps.
Parnas and his co-conspirator Igor Fruman were arrested in 2019 for attempting to trade political contributions for support for a cannabis company they were starting. Parnas was also convicted of funneling money from Fruman to the Republican Party and to PACs that supported Donald Trump through a fake company and then lying about it to the FEC.
--
The post Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, is convicted on six counts related to campaign finance violations appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.