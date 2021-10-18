(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Growing up in Roslyn, Long Island, Sam Sidney’s frequent trips to New York City meant lunch at Sammy’s Noodles in the West Village and hanging around the vintage clothing stores and antique flea markets in Chelsea. It was a little dirty, a little dangerous and always exciting.
Now, post-pandemic, Sidney thinks there might be an opening for that version of New York — what she called the “quintessential” New York of the ‘80s — to return, and she wants to celebrate it.
“We have entered a new New York, a revival period,” said the artist and teacher. “Things can be amazing again.”