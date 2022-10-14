(New York Jewish Week) — In the 1920s, when a disease hit Long Island cucumbers, Joseph and Katie Rothman of East Northport in Suffolk County realized that their pickling business needed to pivot in order to survive.
Just what do you do when you have huge vats of brine but no cucumbers to put inside? In the Rothmans’ case, they turned to cabbage: Thus, Katie’s Sauerkraut was born.
“I lived a block from the factory, and you could smell the plant all over East Northport, especially on a hot day,” said Keith Rothman about his grandparents’ business, which closed in the early 1960s.
The Rothmans’ story is one of many told in a new exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Nassau County’s Glen Cove. The exhibit, “Earning A Living: 300 Years of Jewish Businesses on Long Island,” which opened last Monday, focuses on the early history of Jewish businesses on the island, from farmers to peddlers to even a bootlegger who manufactured his own alcohol during the Prohibition era.
“Earning A Living” also marks the debut of the Long Island Jewish History Museum, a product of the newly formed Long Island Jewish Historical Society. Though the fledgling organization currently occupies a temporary exhibition room at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center, it aims to be the first-ever institution dedicated to the history of the Jews of Suffolk and Nassau Counties.
“There has essentially been no significant deep dive into Long Island Jewish history, ever,” Brad Kolodny, the exhibit’s curator and president of the Long Island Jewish Historical Society, told the New York Jewish Week. “One of the reasons why Long Island Jewish history has been overlooked is because Long Island is somewhat an outgrowth of New York City.”
With over 300,000 Jewish residents, Long Island’s Jewish population rivals those of cities such as Chicago and Washington, D.C. But unlike those other cities, Long Island’s Jewish history is inextricably linked to that of New York City, since many who filled the suburbs in Nassau and Suffolk counties, especially after World War II, moved there from the five boroughs. But the museum also plans to tell a story that predates that post-war boom.
“The earliest Jews who came out to Long Island were peddlers selling goods that they could either carry on their back or, if they were wealthy enough, on a horse and wagon,” Kolodny said. “They would go from farmhouse to farmhouse and town to town selling their goods.”