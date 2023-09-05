(New York Jewish Week) — Does Rosh Hashanah ever fall at the “right time”? This year the Jewish New Year falls on the weekend: The holiday begins on the evening of Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 17.
Some people are thrilled about this calendrical confluence — it takes over the weekend and does not interfere with school or work. Others don’t like it for the very same reasons.
For those who strictly observe Jewish laws, there’s the added element of figuring out how or when to cook holiday meals when using the stove or oven is not permitted from sundown Friday evening until Saturday night.
Fortunately, for those don’t have the bandwidth this year to cook a holiday meal — for whatever reason, we don’t judge! — there are several restaurants and caterers in New York City preparing Rosh Hashanah meals this year that are available for takeaway or delivery.
Whether one is looking for a multi-course kosher dinner for the entire extended family or a few unique side dishes to round out your holiday, below are 15 spots that are preparing Rosh Hashanah meals to go this year.
Locations in Bayside, Queens and on Long Island
Ben’s Deli has a classic Ashkenazi Rosh Hashanah menu that features oldies but goodies such as brisket, turkey, mushroom barley soup and kasha varnishkes. Their package deal for six runs $259.94 and includes appetizer, soup, main course, accompaniments and sides. Dessert is extra, and you can also add on items such as stuffed cabbage and stuffed derma (or kishke)… if you have room. Takeout orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance; Ben’s closes for the duration of the holiday on Friday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. Kosher supervision by Conservative Rabbi Paul Plotkin.
525 Hudson Street, West Village
Bird Dog is a Southern restaurant in the West Village specializing in homemade pasta. This year they are also offering two complete Rosh Hashanah meals for preorder: One for $175 that includes braised brisket, “sweet tea brined” chicken and a variety of sides; the other, for $190, includes lamb shanks with pomegranate, chicken, and sides. Each package feeds 4-6 people. Many of the side dishes are listed as dairy free/pareve and items can also be ordered a la carte. Local delivery available for a fee. Not kosher.