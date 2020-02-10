(JTA) — Major League Baseball will not schedule any more advertisements promoting Roger Waters, the former frontman for Pink Floyd who has become a leading advocate of boycotting Israel.
MLB.com was among several organizations promoting ticket sales for Waters’ “This is Not a Drill” tour.
In a letter sent late last month to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, B’nai B’rith International asked the organization to stop providing a platform for Waters’ ads.
“Roger Waters has performed while displaying a large inflatable pig prominently marked with a Star of David,” the letter said. “He participates in the discriminatory, anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and castigates other musicians for performing in Israel. He has blamed ‘the Jewish Lobby’ for intimidating anti-Israel critics like him. And he has falsely labeled the Jewish state a ‘racist apartheid regime’ and claimed Israel is guilty of ‘ethnic cleansing.’”
B’nai B’rith said Friday that MLB responded that the ads promoting Waters have run their course and there are no plans to schedule any more on the MLB platforms. MLB also told B’nai B’rith that it had no anti-Semitic intentions by running the ads.
