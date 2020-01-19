Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

(JTA) — A man was arrested for yelling and cursing at a Jewish couple in midtown Manhattan near Times Square.

Vernon Stevens, 55, who has at least five prior arrests, was charged with aggravated harassment and a hate crime, police told the New York Post.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Friday. When a 16-year-old witness went to alert nearby police officers on patrol, Stevens called the couple “F***ing Jews!” unnamed sources told the Post.

The incident comes amid an increase in anti-Semitic violence against Jews in the city.

