(New York Jewish Week) — Jewish artist Marc Chagall’s home can be yours.
Not the brick house where the artist grew up in Vitebsk, in what is now Belarus. Not his heavy stone villa in the south of occupied France, nor his New York apartment on East 74th Street, nor the studio where he worked in Sag Harbor, Long Island.
A real estate agent in upstate Ulster County, New York is listing the two-bedroom, one-bath “hillside cottage” where Chagall lived and worked between 1946 and 1948. The light gray shingled house on a half-acre in High Falls is on the market for $240,000.
Chagall shared the house with his much-younger lover, Virginia Haggard McNeil, an artist and British diplomat’s daughter who had been his housekeeper when he lived in New York City. It was a time of sadness and rejuvenation for the artist, who had lost his wife Bella to an infection just a few years before. Haggard, who was married at the time to another man, was pregnant with Chagall’s son, David, when they moved to High Falls.
According to the local Poughkeepsie Journal, Chagall’s stay in the house was a productive one: Working out of a smaller bungalow that served as his studio (which does not seem to be included in the asking price), he “created more than 100 paintings, lithographs and sketches.”