(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — More than 50,000 people die on average every year in New York City, and with an estimated Jewish population of about 12% in the city, it’s reasonable to assume that around 6,000 of them lived Jewish lives.
At the New York Jewish Week, we’ve published obituaries for prominent Jewish New Yorkers who died throughout 2021, but to close out the year, we wanted to turn our attention to people who may not have been household names but whose stories deserve to be remembered.
Here, we recall 18 Jewish New Yorkers who made a mark on their city, with the support of people who knew and loved them. They include several pathbreaking women, policy makers in several fields, synagogue regulars and those who expressed their Jewishness in other spaces, Holocaust survivors and people whose lives began and ended within a few blocks’ space. Many lived into their nineties or even longer; some lived tragically short lives.
All contributed to the vibrancy of their city and its Jewish communities. May their memories be a blessing.
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.
Milton Steinberg
A prayer leader devoted to the music of a vanished world.