(New York Jewish Week) — When Oren Saar moved to the United States seven years ago, he already had lived many lives: five years in the Israeli Defense Forces, four years at Ben-Gurion University in the Negev, one a year traveling in South America and two years working as an engineer for an Israeli technology company.
But for Saar, 36, the immigrant experience in the United States was something entirely new, and it was sometimes difficult. As an MBA candidate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and then as an intern at Google before moving to New York City to work for Boston Consulting Group, Saar found himself more homesick than he expected. More than anything, he and his wife longed for a homemade meal that reminded them of their family gatherings in Israel, like the Moroccan fish they would have for Shabbat dinner, or jachnun, a flaky Yemeni pastry served on Shabbat mornings.
And thus, the idea for WoodSpoon, a homemade meal delivery service, was born. “The core essence and the story of WoodSpoon is a very simple story,” Saar told the New York Jewish Week. “We were living in New York City, and we just missed the taste of homemade food.”
Instead of ordering from a restaurant, WoodSpoon customers order their meals from a pre-vetted home chef, many of whom specialize in a particular cuisine, such as Mexican, Vietnamese, Chinese or Dominican.
“In New York, you’re surrounded by thousands of really good restaurants,” Saar said. “But as an immigrant who lives in a city, it’s still very hard to find the types of dishes that make you feel at home. WoodSpoon is there to help us and others get this feeling when they eat something.”
WoodSpoon launched in March 2020 with 20 chefs on the platform and with most dishes ranging between $14 and $25. And yes, while the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic was a death knell for many small businesses, for Saar, it was serendipitous: The entire city — and world — was stuck in quarantine, unable to see or connect with family and friends. If there was ever a perfect time for contactless, homemade comfort food to arrive at people’s doors, this was it.
WoodSpoon offered a solution on both ends: Here was a convenient delivery option for New Yorkers stuck at home. At the same time, it offered a stream of income for home cooks and a way for professional chefs and food industry types to try out new recipes, explore different cuisines and keep busy at a time when restaurants were shuttered.
WoodSpoon’s offerings provided a more personal touch than a restaurant or delivery service. “Each dish is being uniquely prepared and tailored for the person that just ordered it,” Saar said. “It just gives you the feeling that somebody’s taking care of, or at least thinking of you. That’s what it’s all about.”
Not that WoodSpoon invented the wheel — it operates similarly to UberEats, Grubhub, Seamless and every other online food delivery service. An app and website connects customers to available home chefs, whose online storefront includes a bio, the dishes they’ll be making that week and reviews from previous customers.
The platform offers plenty of Israeli, Mediterranean and even kosher options for diners — including a storefront called “The Kiddush Club,” a glatt kosher kitchen operated by Corrin Gidon, an Israeli TV presenter, and Yehiel Sorotzkin, her New Yorker husband. The pair, who also own a Jewish deli-style restaurant in Tel Aviv, cook homemade Shabbat dinners with the help of a team — both Ashkenazi-style (with liver, herring and gefilte fish) and Sephardic-style (with Syrian lahmacun or Moroccan cigars and matbucha).
Saar and his business partner, Merav Kalish Rozengarten, also have hopes that the platform will help connect cultures and expose its customers to new types of food. “I used to order Americanized Chinese food all the time,” Rozengarten, who is also Israeli, said. “Through WoodSpoon, I’ve discovered authentic, homemade Chinese cuisine. It blew my mind how different it was than what I thought Chinese food could be.”
One of Saar’s favorite orders — Peruvian empanadas — remind him of his travels in the country after he left the Israeli army. “It was hard for me to find a really good empanada here,” Saar said.