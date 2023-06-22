(JTA) — If Eliza Kanner had only one job, late June would be busy enough.
Entering her third season as a New England Patriots cheerleader, Kanner and her team are in the Dominican Republic this week for their annual calendar shoot. The NFL preseason begins in August, and then her evenings and weekends are dedicated to the Patriots until January or February, depending on how far the team advances in the playoffs.
But Kanner doesn’t have only one job.
During the day, she works at Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Boston-area Jewish federation, as a senior development officer. As a nonprofit — the state’s largest, according to the Boston Business Journal — CJP raises funds for Jewish institutions at home and in Israel. Like many nonprofits, CJP’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, meaning the end of June is crunch time for their annual fundraising campaign.
For Kanner, balancing the two roles is an expression of her commitment to both her passions. And when she told her boss at CJP about the Patriots trip, the response was emblematic of the support she receives from both sides.
“That’s been something that I’m so fortunate, that I have a team supporting me,” Kanner told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It’s never ‘oh, this might be a problem,’ it’s ‘we’re going to make it work.’ I don’t know how you would really do both jobs without having that type of management in place, but I’m grateful every day for it.”
Jennifer Weinstock, CJP’s senior vice president of philanthropy, told JTA that Kanner has been “an incredible addition to the development department.” She hailed Kanner’s work ethic and her authenticity — which she called her “secret sauce” and a critical skill to have when working in development and fundraising.
“It’s really an honor and a pleasure to support her work with the Patriots, and we love to cheer her on whenever we can,” Weinstock added.
Kanner discovered both her passions at a young age. Growing up in Hamden, Connecticut, Kanner’s family was actively involved in their local Jewish community, particularly through their synagogue. Kanner also began dancing and cheerleading as a child, following in the footsteps of her older sister.
Once she got to the University of Connecticut, a number of formative experiences further solidified Kanner’s love of both Jewish advocacy and dance. The very first Friday of her freshman year, Kanner attended Shabbat dinner at Hillel, where she met a staff member focused on Israel engagement. “He was like, ‘we’re going to make something out of you,’” Kanner recalled. “‘You have this passion, we want to get you involved.’”
Hillel created a marketing internship for her, through which Kanner, a journalism major, helped with newsletters and public relations. She went on Birthright the following summer, and later completed a fellowship with the Israel advocacy group StandWithUs.
“Taking on that fellowship is when I really learned how to be an educator, and how to teach other people about Israel,” Kanner said. “Throughout college, I wanted to just be that resource for my peers, be a resource for other educators on campus.”
In a Middle Eastern studies course during her sophomore year, Kanner said one of her professors put a map of the region on the screen for the 100-student lecture. She pointed to several of the countries on the map — Syria, Lebanon, Jordan — and then, according to Kanner, pointed to Israel and said “and this is Palestine.”
“I raised my hand and I said, ‘Professor, that country that you just pointed to is called Israel, and you’re doing an injustice to this class if you call it anything but that,’” Kanner recounted.
In Kanner’s words, the professor responded: “Oh, Eliza, you must be Jewish. That’s the only reason you care about Israel.”
Kanner reported the interaction to the university, bringing it all the way up to the university’s president, who was Jewish. She said the professor ultimately had to issue a public apology and have future course materials approved.
A spokesperson for the university did not comment on the specifics of the incident but said that the university “abhors all forms of bias, bigotry, and discrimination, certainly including antisemitism.”
“The entire experience is when I understood that if I’m not the one standing up for Israel, who will be?” Kanner said.
Kanner’s dance career was taking off around the same time. She competed with the UConn dance team her freshman and sophomore year before taking a break in 2017 — when she was named Miss Connecticut.