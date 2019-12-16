Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.