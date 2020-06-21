Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

(JTA) — A kindergarten in Melbourne was defaced with spray-paint that read “4th Reich” and was accompanied by a Star of David.

The school hit was the Middle Park Kindergarten in Melbourne’s Albert Park neighborhood, the Australian Jewish News reported.

The vandalism was reported to the Anti-Defamation Commission of Melbourne on Saturday by a non-Jewish man walking in the area, according to the report.

