(JTA) — A kindergarten in Melbourne was defaced with spray-paint that read “4th Reich” and was accompanied by a Star of David.
The school hit was the Middle Park Kindergarten in Melbourne’s Albert Park neighborhood, the Australian Jewish News reported.
The vandalism was reported to the Anti-Defamation Commission of Melbourne on Saturday by a non-Jewish man walking in the area, according to the report.
The post Melbourne kindergarten defaced with neo-Nazi graffiti appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.