(JTA) — Two men, one flashing a knife, threatened a Jewish teen in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.
The incident took place on Monday evening, according to local reports.
The two men yelled “Hey Jew boy” at the teen as one pulled out the knife, the New York Post reported.
There are two synagogues located within a block of where the incident occurred, according to the report.
A report detailing the incident was filed with police.
