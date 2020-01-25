WASHINGTON (JTA) — Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor running for president, is launching his Jewish outreach in Miami.
Bloomberg is rolling out “United for Mike,” the name for his Jewish campaign, at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in Miami on Sunday afternoon.
Bloomberg, who is Jewish, in November named Abigail Pogrebin, an author who has written on Jewish issues, as his Jewish outreach director.
The post Michael Bloomberg launches Jewish outreach appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.