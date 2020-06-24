JERUSALEM (JTA) — Actor Michael Douglas in a special video statement introduced a series of videos featuring special artifacts that will make up the new core exhibition of the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.
Douglas’ father, the late screen legend Kirk Douglas, first visited the museum, also known as Beit Hatfutsot, in 1982 and was a longtime supporter.
The first two featured artifacts are a 16th-century Sephardic Book of Esther scroll and Nobel Prize-winning novelist Isaac Bashevis Singer’s typewriter.
The new core exhibition will expand into 66,000 square feet of additional gallery space, featuring over 800 images and 450 works from the museum’s collection, 40 film and multimedia displays, and 22 interactive stations.
During the coronavirus crisis, the museum also is providing activities for students and families to do from home.
