JERUSALEM (JTA) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to travel to Israel next week for a one-day visit in what will be the first visit by a senior foreign official to Israel since it closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Israel currently requires any person arriving from outside of the country to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The visit was first reported by Axios, citing unnamed Israeli officials.
Pompeo is expected to visit Israel on Tuesday and return to Washington, D.C., the following day.
It is not clear why Pompeo is undertaking an in-person visit to Israel at this time. The State Department has not confirmed the visit.
He is slated to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, who will hold the title of prime minister designate, as well as defense minister, in the emergency unity government that is expected to be sworn in late next week.
The new government is likely to annex parts of the West Bank under the guidelines of the Trump peace plan, which was rolled out in January. Annexation is part of the coalition agreement between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’ Blue and White coalition.
Pompeo told reporters at the State Department last month regarding the possibility of annexation: “As for the annexation in the West Bank, the Israelis will ultimately make those decisions. Those are – that’s an Israeli decision, and we will work closely with them to share with them our views of this in a private setting.”
The post Mike Pompeo to visit Israel for one day next week despite coronavirus appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.