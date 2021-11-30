(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Hundreds gathered in Times Square Monday to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah, with live music, speeches and, of course, a public menorah lighting.
But it wasn’t just about feel-good holiday cheer: The event was part of the “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” campaign, which aims to raise awareness about antisemitism in order to encourage individuals and their communities to fight against it.
The campaign, which is sponsored by more than 60 North American organizations and corporations, both Jewish and non-Jewish, was formed by a coalition of major Jewish advocacy groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.
Emceed by “Real Housewives of New York” star Eboni K. Williams, the Times Square event was a mix of musical performances and speeches by prominent New York politicians, including Gov.Kathy Hochul, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio and Attorney General Letitia James. The Maccabeats, the all-male Jewish a cappella group, opened, performing their biggest hits, “Latke Recipe” and “Candlelight,” as well as “Maoz Tzur” after the menorah lighting.
Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza performed “Yehieh Tov” (“It Will Be Better”) and the Jewish reggae crossover artist Matisyahu closed out the night with several of his biggest hits, including “One Day” and “Jerusalem.”
Williams, an African-American attorney, spoke of her personal relationship with the Jewish community, recalling a “Black Shabbat” dinner she hosted with Archie Gottesman, the co-founder of JewBelong.com, which aired on a “Real Housewives” episode earlier this year. She also mentioned the impact her visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum, had on her.
“I am deeply touched and inspired by the resilience, the beauty, the legacy, and the history of Jewish people,” Williams said.