Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

This story originally appeared on Kveller.

Last week, when a colleague informed me that a houseboat once owned by the writer Shel Silverstein — a seemingly dilapidated but super luxe two-bedroom number in Sausalito, California — was on the market, I was so excited you’d think I was just informed that New York City’s public schools were going to safely reopen.

Of all the unprecedented things that have happened this past month or so — oh, you know, global pandemic, government-mandated lockdowns, the president using Twitter to foment civil war, and so on — one of the most surprising things has been that Silverstein has become a recurring theme of my family’s quarantine. So, hearing a spot of incredible news about someone who died in 1999 felt like something akin to bashert.

This jaw-dropping property, on the market for $783,000, looks like something the genius author and illustrator would himself dream up, from the weather-worn wooden exterior, the stained-glass windows and the bed suspended from the ceiling. Looking at the listing photos of this literal dreamboat — a refurbished World War II-era barge, where the author lived in the late ’60s through the mid ’70s — was the perfect antidote to another long day cooped up inside.

This isn’t because we are Silverstein megafans at my home. Although, to be clear, I absolutely am one: As a mom, a writer and a human being with a pulse, I absolutely adore his work. (One huge exception: “The Giving Tree.” The tree gives and gives and gives … What does the boy-turned-man ever do for the tree? Nothing!) Having a lead role in a fourth-grade play based upon “Where the Sidewalk Ends” was one of the highlights of my childhood — I still know some of the poems by heart — and as a parent, reading that same book (my very own copy from when I was a kid) to my children has brought sentimental tears to my eyes on several occasions.

The source of my family’s current obsession, however, has nothing to do with Silverstein’s enormous talent. Rather we’ve got a running gag going over here about just how “creepy” the author is.

Now, to be clear, I know next to nothing about Silverstein and his personal life. I know he was born to a Jewish family in Chicago in 1932. He served in the military and didn’t start out writing children’s literature. As he famously told Publisher’s Weekly: ”When I was a kid — 12 to 14, around there — I would much rather have been a good baseball player or a hit with the girls. But I couldn’t play ball. I couldn’t dance. Luckily, the girls didn’t want me. Not much I could do about that. So I started to draw and to write. By the time I got to where I was attracting girls, I was already into work, and it was more important to me.”

He wrote a ton of illustrated travelogues for Playboy (which, I hasten to add, I think I’d love to see), was a regular at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion and was something of a playboy himself. He also was an incredibly prolific songwriter, penning several well-known songs, including “Cover of the Rolling Stone” and “A Boy Named Sue,” and a successful playwright, to boot.

But as a kid in the pre-internet era, I didn’t know any of this. All I knew was that the author photo on the rear cover of his 1981 poetry collection, “A Light in the Attic,” was enough to give me nightmares as a young girl. There’s something about that oversized portrait — the odd angle of the camera, the absurd amount of white space above his bald head, the super-white teeth contrasting with the dark, bushy facial hair — that truly scared the crap out of me. And apparently I’m not alone: The actor Kal Penn tweeted about this in 2014, and apparently Silverstein’s creep factor was a minor plot point in one of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books. (“Shel Silverstein looks more like a burglar or a pirate than a guy who should be writing books for kids.”)

My family’s recent conversation about Silverstein, however, stemmed from watching Mo Willems’ “Lunch Doodles” livestreams (which I highly recommend). I find Willems, the author-illustrator of so many modern-day children’s classics, from “Knuffle Bunny” to the “Elephant & Piggie” series, to be incredibly charming, but my 10-year-old, probably not seeing past the shock of salt-and-pepper hair, declared him to be creepy.

This, in turn, led us to a conversation about Silverstein and his “Light in the Attic” author photo, which in turn has evolved into something of a fun family obsession. We now possess a printout of that very same Silverstein headshot. Our initial plan was to create a stop-motion animation short about the photo — a brilliant third-day-of-quarantine idea that most certainly has not materialized amid the pileup of homeschool assignments. Instead, we have all had a bit of a laugh leaving said photo in all sorts of unexpected places: under the covers, tucked away in underwear drawers, taped upon the inside of a door. Every day is a new discovery!

As we’ve all been cooped inside adjusting to this strange new reality, secretly hiding Silverstein’s photo around the house has brought some much-needed joy in our lives. And since we don’t have a spare $800K or so to live in a boat that Silverstein once owned, quarantining with his photo has been the next best thing.

The post My family’s quarantine with Shel Silverstein appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags