Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Rain and wind. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 32F. SE winds shifting to W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.