Spoiler alert: This piece contains plot details about HBO’s “The Rehearsal,” including extensive details about Episode 5, “Apocalypto,” which first aired Aug. 12, 2022.
(JTA) — Nathan Fielder has always been open about his Jewish identity in his comedy. But in the latest episode of his hit HBO show, “The Rehearsal,” he has to fight for it.
“The Rehearsal” has drawn massive audiences, critical acclaim and, for many, a dose of discomfort because of the way Fielder seems to revel in awkward silences as he plunges people into detailed replicas of their own lives as they prepare for major life events or difficult conversations they need to have.
For most of the season, Fielder has been staging a rehearsal of parenting for Angela, a 44-year-old unmarried woman who isn’t sure whether she wants to have a family. Angela is soft-spoken and loves dancing by herself when only the cameras are watching. She’s also a devoted Christian who explains to Nathan that Halloween is a satanic ritual.
As part of her rehearsal, Angela is raising a child from ages 0 to 18, condensed into just a few months. Her son, whom she names “Adam” in an obvious biblical reference, is played by dozens of child actors who swap out every few hours (and with a dummy overnight) in order to comply with Oregon’s child labor laws. As the show progresses, and Angela falls short in her effort to find a Christian man to join her in the rehearsal as a co-parent, Fielder steps in as Adam’s father — and Angela’s partner in raising their fake little boy.
Their accidental (and ersatz) family is not exactly comedy gold. Tensions over child rearing come to a head after Fielder’s real-life parents visit from Vancouver, where he grew up and attended Jewish day school. At a pandemic-era picnic visit, his parents learn that Angela is committed to raising Adam as a Christian. (“I was raised Jewish, and I still do all the holidays and stuff,” Fielder had said. “But because Angela was so passionate about Christianity, I thought I’d be open to trying it her way.”) The audience has known this since the beginning, but Fielder’s mother, Deb, is concerned that Nathan doesn’t have much of a say in how he raises his own fake child, reminding him he has fallen into excessive deference in his past relationships in order to avoid conflict.
So Fielder devises a plan to force a conversation about religion by creating an artificial winter around the house, in the hopes that planning for Christmas will create a natural opening for Hanukkah.
The gambit doesn’t work.