(JTA) — A Nebraska man was arrested for vandalizing a local synagogue.
Noah Miller, 21, was arrested Friday night on suspicion of having painted swastikas on the door of South Street Temple in Lincoln last month, KETV reported.
Racial epithets were also discovered on the steps and sidewalk in front of the building. Miller allegedly returned to the scene to take photos of the vandalism.
Local police investigated in the case as a hate crime.
The post Nebraska man arrested for vandalizing local synagogue appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.