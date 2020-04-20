JERUSALEM (JTA) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz signed a deal Monday to form a “national emergency government’ that keeps Netanyahu as the prime minister for now.
Israel has spent more than a year under a caretaker government as neither Netanyahu nor Gantz could assemble a coalition government. With the agreement, the country avoids a fourth national election in less than a year and a half.
Following two meetings on Monday, the two parties released a brief statement saying that “an agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government” was being signed. The announcement provided no details, though Hebrew-language media reported some details, including that Netanyahu would remain as prime minister and Gantz would be prime minister-designate.
Netanyahu and Gantz are expected to give statements later on Monday evening, which is the start of Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.
