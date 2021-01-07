Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

(JTA) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the pro-Trump mob violence that engulfed the U.S. Capitol, as did other Israeli leaders, but hours later Thursday released another statement praising Trump.

Neither statement mentioned Trump’s role encouraging the mob.

“American democracy has always inspired me,” Netanyahu said in his initial statement alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is in Israel on a visit. “Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish. The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned.”

Later, however, Netanyahu lauded Trump for facilitating normalization agreements recently between Israel and four Arab countries. Netanyahu and Trump have had a close relationship during the past four years and the prime minister generally is careful not to criticize the president publicly.

“I want to thank President Trump and all of you in the administration for all you have done and are doing for peace,” Netanyahu said. “You’ve made a real difference, achieving one breakthrough after another, bringing the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan into the circle of peace.”

Netanyahu’s recent election campaigns have included large banners featuring photos of the prime minister with Trump, and his current Twitter banner shows Trump as well. Trump has granted several of the Netanyahu government’s wishes, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement and recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, among others.

Among other Israeli leaders to condemn the mob violence was Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said “the photos from Washington hurt the heart of anyone who believes in democracy,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

The post Netanyahu condemns Capitol violence — and then praises Trump appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Pro-Trump mob attacks U.S. Capitol

Updated article

Israeli journalist harassed by pro-Trump protester outside US Capitol

Updated article

Jewish Republican Reps. Lee Zeldin and David Kustoff object to electoral votes after condemning Capitol rioting

Updated article

Facebook blocks Trump indefinitely: Risks ‘are simply too great,’ Zuckerberg says

23 updates