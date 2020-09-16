Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.
Netanyahu

From left: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald J. Trump and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan sign the Abraham Accords Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House.

 White House

(JTA) — An Italian lawmaker has nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Paolo Grimoldi of the right-wing Northern League party tweeted Wednesday that he had nominated Netanyahu because he signed peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as the dialogue with Saudi Arabian officials that led to the opening of its airspace to all airplanes, including those coming from Israel.

Netanyahu joined President Donald Trump and the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain to sign the agreements in a ceremony Tuesday at the White House.

Trump, whose administration brokered the deals, was nominated for the prize earlier this week by a right-wing Norwegian lawmaker, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who heads his country’s delegation to NATO.

