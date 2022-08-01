(JTA) — When Benjamin Netanyahu, then Israel’s prime minister, failed to meet his own deadline to announce a plan to annex portions of the West Bank during the summer of 2020, it wasn’t just his usual critics and advocates for the prompt creation of a Palestinian state who breathed a sigh of relief.
The missed deadline was also a relief to insiders at the Trump White House, who knew that annexation would derail their ambitious effort to make peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
In fact, the very afternoon of the annexation deadline, a leading member of the Emirati negotiating team had for the first time told White House officials that if Netanyahu abandoned annexation, their country would fully normalize relations with Israel. But the officials did not know what Netanyahu would do.
That is one detail contained in “Breaking History,” Jared Kushner’s book about his stint as special advisor to President Donald Trump, his father-in-law, in which Kushner describes the secretive negotiations that would result in the Abraham Accords, the historic normalization agreements between Israel and multiple Arab and Muslim countries.
While much of what happened behind the scenes was established when the accords were announced or has been revealed in the two years since the first deal, Kushner’s book adds new details as well as a first-person account from a Trump administration official assumed by many to be advocating for Israel within the White House.
In the end, in part because of the normalization deals, Trump is seen by many as having been a steadfast ally to Israel and its hawkish prime minister. But according to Kushner’s account, portions of which the Jewish Telegraphic Agency obtained in advance of its Aug. 23 release, Trump came close to a major breach in relations over the annexation plan.
At one point, Kushner writes, two top officials — Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Avi Berkowitz, a Kushner aide — “made clear” that Netanyahu was running the risk of Trump publicly opposing annexation.
“Additionally, with annexation, Bibi risked near-unanimous condemnation at the United Nations,” Kushner added. “And if he went forward unilaterally, there was no guarantee that our administration would block the international sanctions against Israel that might follow.”
In the end, Kushner writes, Netanyahu appears to have been convinced that annexation would be too costly for him and that normalization agreements would be a more substantive boon for his legacy. But he says the Israeli leader — known for being a cautious and stubborn negotiator, willing to move goalposts in negotiations — didn’t go along easily with the accords being negotiated by the White House without the direct involvement of Israeli officials. Even as the deal with the United Arab Emirates neared completion, Kushner writes, Netanyahu revised his cooperation to say that the United States would need to broker three agreements, not just one, for him to set aside annexation.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Kushner writes.