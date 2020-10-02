(JTA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and millions of Israelis are wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.
Trump at 1 a.m. Friday wrote on Twitter that he and his wife have tested positive for the virus.
“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu wrote.
Several world leaders tweeted similar messages, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted the virus in April and required hospitalization before getting better. Johnson has said that medical professionals working in Britain’s National Health Service saved his life.
The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering, The Associated Press reported. The physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
One report said the president had coldlike symptoms.
Trump’s announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of his most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus on Thursday. Hicks began displaying symptoms the previous day and had been on a flight with Trump on Tuesday.
