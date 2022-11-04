The FBI says it has received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that has prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why. In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.