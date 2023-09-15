(JTA) — A new synagogue billing itself as a neo-Hasidic congregation has opened in the former East German city of Dresden, without the backing of Germany’s main Jewish communal umbrella organization.
The Jewish Community Dresden, or JKD, was founded two years ago by Akiva Weingarten, who received his first ordination in the Satmar Hasidic sect in upstate New York but broke away from his roots and ended up studying at Germany’s liberal rabbinical seminary, the Abraham Geiger College in Potsdam.
Weingarten’s Synagogue Neustadt is housed in a refurbished, mid-19th century train station main hall. According to Weingarten, the egalitarian congregation has some 200 members, with just enough seating if all showed up at once, and is officially open to Jews and their non-Jewish partners – something that sets it apart from most synagogues in Germany.
The JKD is also not operating under the umbrella of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and that is by design, Weingarten said.
“We don’t need anyone’s authorization to be Jewish or to have our own community, and we don’t accept the Central Council as any authority about how Jewish life should look,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Rabbi Zsolt Balla of Leipzig, head rabbi in the Central Council’s association in the state of Saxony, where Dresden is located, did not embrace Weingarten’s message. He said Weingarten had his chance to make his mark in Dresden already, having served as a community rabbi for two years, but his contract was not renewed. Now, Balla said, he “claims to help people who are leaving the so-called ultra-Orthodox world, but he does not have the training and the funds and the capacity to handle these things.”