(New York Jewish Week) — It’s 95 degrees and a blazingly humid summer evening on the roof of the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the open kitchen at the trendy new restaurant Laser Wolf has the air feeling even hotter than steamy Wythe Avenue down below.
According to Chef Michael Solomonov, a co-owner of the buzzy establishment, that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be at a shipudiya, or Israeli skewer house, where kebab-style meats are cooked on charcoal grills.
“It’s hot as shit and there’s smoke everywhere,” Solomonov, 44, told the New York Jewish Week, describing a typical shipudiya. “It feels very much like a Tel Aviv restaurant.”
Yes, Laser Wolf — named for Lazar Wolf, the shtetl butcher from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” — may be located in Brooklyn’s trendiest neighborhood, atop a $100 million hotel development that opened in 2019. But it also might be the most Israeli thing the famed restaurateur has ever done.
“There’s a couple shit-holey awesome little restaurants there like this — with this concept — and that was really the catalyst for opening an Israeli food [establishment like this] in the United States,” Solomonov told our party of three, seated at a table overlooking the East River and the Lower East Side skyline in the hazy distance.