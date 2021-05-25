(JTA) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police to increase patrols in Jewish neighborhoods across the state Monday amid a rash of antisemitic incidents following the violence in Israel and Gaza.
“In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, I am proactively deploying State Troopers to provide security at Jewish religious, educational, and community facilities,” Cuomo said in a statement, according to the New York Post.
The increased patrols follow a wave of antisemitic attacks that include the beating of a Jewish man while he walked to a pro-Israel rally, a brick thrown through the window of a kosher pizza store and people spitting on Jewish restaurant patrons in midtown Manhattan. It also came just a day after hundreds of people flocked to Lower Manhattan for a pro-Israel rally.
