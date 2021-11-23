Good morning, New York! Join our colleague, Nosher editor Shannon Sarna, for a Zoom class on frying up latkes: her favorite classic recipe, tricks and tips for crispy latkes and fun topping ideas. Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET.
CITY LIGHTS: New York City is (almost) back, and with it a full slate of things to do on Hanukkah: Read our guide to eight crazy nights, from menorah-lightings and ice skating parties to indie rock concerts and a burlesque show. (Jewish Week via JTA)
COMMON GROUND: A bipartisan group of lawmakers signed a letter in support of adding Israel to a U.S. waiver program that eases visa restrictions on international travelers. (Jerusalem Post)
- Local members of Congress signing the letter included Kathleen Rice, Grace Meng, Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Ritchie Torres.
WELCOME BACK: Registration is open for Yiddish New York, America’s largest Yiddish culture festival, which will be held virtually for the second year from Dec. 25-30. (The Forward)
AROUND THE JEWISH WORLD, WITH JTA
- By 2050, haredi Jews will rise to 24% of Israel’s total population and nearly one third of the country’s Jewish population.
- Seventy writers and publishers — including Rachel Kushner, Francisco Goldman and Eileen Myles — have signed a letter supporting Irish novelist Sally Rooney in her refusal to have her third novel translated into Hebrew by an Israeli publisher.
- Greg Joseph, whose last-second field goal lifted the Minnesota Vikings over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, talks to JTA about being the only Jewish kicker in the NFL.
TODAY’S BIG IDEA
Rabbi Yael Buechler, the lower school rabbi and outreach coordinator at The Leffell School in Westchester, recounts a 19-century Thanksgiving dustup in Philadelphia that showed Jews weren’t going to accept second-class citizenship. (JTA)
PEOPLE & PLACES
Mayer Waxman has been named the next executive director of the Queens Jewish Community Council, an umbrella group for more than 130 Jewish organizations. Waxman, a licensed social worker and ordained rabbi, comes to QJCC after more than six years as the managing director at Selfhelp Community Services in charge of senior centers. He’ll succeed Francine Lashinsky.
JOB BOARD
The Skirball Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies of New York University is accepting applications for a tenure-track assistant professor position “specializing in any aspect of Jewish history from the eighth through the eighteenth centuries.” More info here.
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Join guest teacher Rabbi Rachael Pass on Zoom for a three-part class exploring the Divine Feminine throughout Jewish texts. Sign up for this Stephen Wise Free Synagogue event anytime. 11:30 a.m.
Naomi Ragen discusses her new book, “An Observant Wife,” which builds on the often-fraught love story of Leah, the newly observant California girl, and Yaakov, the fervently Orthodox widower she introduced in “An Unorthodox Match.” The event is the fourth edition of “Women on the Move, Temple Emanu-El’s Stettenheim Library’s series that welcomes female authors to discuss their latest work. Register here. 11:30 a.m.
Dr. Daniel Soyer presents contributors to “The Jewish Metropolis: New York from the 17th to the 21st Century”(Academic Studies Press, 2021) in a discussion of the diversity of the Jewish experience in New York. Register here for this Jewish Studies at Fordham University event. 1:00 p.m.
New Yorker cartoonist Ken Krimstein and scholar Jeffrey Shandler discuss “When I Grow Up,” Krimstein’s new graphic nonfiction book based on six of the hundreds of autobiographies of Eastern European Jewish teens collected by YIVO on the brink of World War II. Register here. 3:00 p.m.
