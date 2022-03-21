(New York Jewish Week) — Nineteen local rabbis returned from a brief trip to Poland’s border with Ukraine last Tuesday, shocked by the burdens facing Jewish refugees fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“It was very overwhelming to see the magnitude of human suffering,” Rabbi Rachel Timoner, the senior rabbi at Park Slope’s Congregation Beth Elohim, told the New York Jewish Week. “People are in shock. What we saw were women and children who had left everything they had, who had left their homes, their communities and their loved ones, and in many cases, their husbands, fathers and sons. They had no idea where they were going to sleep, had been traveling for days and days, and were cold, hungry, and thirsty.”
During the three-day mission, the clergy distributed supplies, determined how best to help organizations working to aid refugees, and heard personal stories from those who have fled Ukraine in recent weeks.
During the mission — which was organized by UJA-Federation New York — the rabbis visited shelters, clinics, soup kitchens and Jewish organizations on the ground. The institutions have been operating around the clock to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
On Monday, UJA-Federation announced a new round in emergency funding, bringing its grants to help Ukrainians to $8.1 million since the start of the war. (UJA-Federation is a funder of 70 Faces Media, the New York Jewish Week’s parent company.)
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland has already surpassed two million.
“Multiply [what we saw] by hundreds of thousands and millions of people,” said Timoner. “It’s very overwhelming to see that and so, to be there amongst colleagues, who were also trying to bear witness and committed to coming back to sharing what we saw to garner support for aid, that felt very meaningful.”
